Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 110,397 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

