Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,478 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Kontoor Brands worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.