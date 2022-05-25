Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,875 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.72% of Seneca Foods worth $27,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SENEA opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

