Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,120 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of American Assets Trust worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.