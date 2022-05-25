Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,973 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

