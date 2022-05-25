Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,249 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Altice USA worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.