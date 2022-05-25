Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,732 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.93% of Stoneridge worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

