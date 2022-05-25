Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 801 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of New Relic worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.