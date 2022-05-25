Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Sasol worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:SSL opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

