Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Callaway Golf worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

