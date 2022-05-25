Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.49

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.49 and traded as high as C$68.99. Dollarama shares last traded at C$68.18, with a volume of 508,056 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

