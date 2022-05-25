Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.40. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 7,300 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$122.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
