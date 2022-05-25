DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $9.19. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 21,739 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

