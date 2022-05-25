ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.