eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. eMagin shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 489,919 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,131 shares of company stock worth $225,116. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

