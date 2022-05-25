Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.08

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.08 and traded as high as C$64.90. Emera shares last traded at C$64.51, with a volume of 1,800,739 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.95%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

