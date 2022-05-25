Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

