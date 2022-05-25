Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($12.89). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.08), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.79.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Company Profile (LON:GVC)
