Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Financial Survey

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.97% 19.91% 5.50% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $83.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus target price of $24.19, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 10.71 $262.48 million $1.52 48.16 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

