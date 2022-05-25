EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

