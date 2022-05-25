Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.40. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 6,115 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$120.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.