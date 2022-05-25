Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 118,422 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $265,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

