Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

