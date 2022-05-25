Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,541 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.