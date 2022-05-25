Financial Survey: mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -102.96% -580.31% -30.83% AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70%

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 1.89 -$35.37 million ($1.26) -1.90 AvePoint $191.91 million 5.05 -$33.24 million ($3.24) -1.64

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for mCloud Technologies and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71

mCloud Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 140.59%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 131.23%. Given mCloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than AvePoint.

Summary

AvePoint beats mCloud Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

