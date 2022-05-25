First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

