First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 414.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of First Foundation worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

