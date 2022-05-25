First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

