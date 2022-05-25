First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,443 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,594 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

