First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.94

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.94 and traded as high as $27.45. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 817,536 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,658,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares during the period.

