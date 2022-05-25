First Washington CORP Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Washington CORP cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $14,124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $5,380,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $17,149,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

