Flywire (FLYW) & Its Peers Financial Review

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Flywire to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million -$28.08 million -36.46 Flywire Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 16.04

Flywire’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flywire and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 9 1 3.00 Flywire Competitors 1401 6881 12229 348 2.55

Flywire presently has a consensus price target of $41.10, indicating a potential upside of 134.86%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.34%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22% Flywire Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

Summary

Flywire beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

