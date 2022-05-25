Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Shares Down 0.8%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.98 and last traded at 0.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRLOF)
