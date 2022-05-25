Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

