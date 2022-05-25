FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.