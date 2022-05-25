FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

