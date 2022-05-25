Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.18% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 167,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 596.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,439,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of GNK opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.