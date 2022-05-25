GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Stock Price Up 4.5%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 82,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,538% from the average daily volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
