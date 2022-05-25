Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $4.75

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HSBC from $7.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRAB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.55 on Monday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

