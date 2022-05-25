GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of GrafTech International worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EAF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
GrafTech International Profile (Get Rating)
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
