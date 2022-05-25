GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of GrafTech International worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.