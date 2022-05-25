Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.81

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $18.51. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

