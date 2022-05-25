Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 6.3%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 9,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

