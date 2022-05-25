Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 399,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,321. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

