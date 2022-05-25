Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $223.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.88. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
