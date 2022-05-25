Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $223.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.88. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

