HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 498.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

