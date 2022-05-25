Head to Head Review: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Luna Innovations and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.57%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $87.51 million 2.13 $1.38 million $0.35 16.43 MaxCyte $33.89 million 12.94 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -25.41

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 11.88% 5.51% 3.41% MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78%

Summary

Luna Innovations beats MaxCyte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. It also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; single frequency lasers; temperature and strain sensing products; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements, as well as distributed acoustic sensing intellectual property and products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

