Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.44

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.44 and traded as low as $129.70. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.31, with a volume of 9,029,751 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.