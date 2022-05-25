HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

