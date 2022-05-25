HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,162 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on S. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

