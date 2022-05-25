HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 474.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000.
FQAL opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.