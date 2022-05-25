HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 474.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000.

FQAL opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

